Suresh Angadi’s daughter at political event adds to buzz

Shradha, who is the daughter-in-law of state Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, is believed to have his strong support for making it into big-time politics.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister late Suresh Angadi’s daughter Shradha Angadi attends a political event in Belagavi on Friday | Express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The maiden entry of Shradha Angadi, daughter of former Union Minister of Railways Suresh Angadi, at a local political event in Belagavi on Friday, has lent credence to speculation that the BJP may field her in the coming bypoll for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, which Angadi represented.

None from the four-member Angadi family had taken part in a political event so far after his death a few months ago. Shradha, who is the daughter-in-law of state Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, is believed to have his strong support for making it into big-time politics.

There has been pressure on the state party leadership for the past few months from prominent politicians and relatives to field her for the Lok Sabha bypoll.  After attending a programme organised by the party to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Belagavi on Friday, Shradha declined to comment on whether she was prepared to contest the bypoll, but said her family would like to strengthen political connections with party leaders in the days to come.

The BJP has a string of prominent local leaders who are aspiring to contest the bypoll, including well-known doctor Girish Sonwalkar, advocate M B Zirli, state government’s representative in New Delhi, Shankargouda Patil, and several others.

According to sources, the party is keen to have a candidate from the dominant Lingayat community, irrespective of whether someone from late Suresh Angadi’s family is fielded or not. Dr Girish Sonwalkar is being strongly supported by a section of leaders, including the Jarkiholi brothers, but whether he gets the support from party’s top leadership remains to be seen. 
 

