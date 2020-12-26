Unhappy leaders can quit JDS: HK Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Party MLAs who are unhappy with the JDS and its leaders can resign and join any political party, State JDS president HK Kumaraswamy said here on Friday. The party does not tolerate anti-party activities, and those who were targeting party leaders are free to quit, or action would be taken against them, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy, who is Sakleshpur MLA, said the State government should announce reservation for the posts of president and vice-president of gram panchayats. The government delays reservation so as to take advantage of the situation, he added.

The JDS will not merge with any other party, and leaders will start touring the State after January 15 to strengthen the party, he said. Kumaraswamy also said the government should withdraw the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats, in the interest of farmers of the Malnad.