Belagavi will be vaccine hub for 8 North Karnataka districts, facilities being set up

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The necessary infrastructure for storing the Covid-19 vaccine, to be distributed in the North Karnataka region, is being set up in Belagavi. The district health and family welfare department is working on having a walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and other equipment.

District Health officer Dr Shashikant Munyal said, “Special walk-in freezer boxes, to transport the vaccine shots in a dedicated vehicle, will be arranged. The distribution will begin without any delay once the vaccine is received.”

The vaccine, sourced from Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai and stored in the Belagavi centre, will be supplied to eight districts in north Karnataka including Vijaypura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, Haveri and Gadag.

The officials have kept about 180 deep freezers and Ice Line Refrigerator(ILR) ready. These will be made available at the taluk hospitals and community health centres also in the district. The main storage of the vaccine will be at the office of District Health Officer and will be distributed to all hospitals later. Room temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius will be maintained for the purpose.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to 28,195 health workers like doctors, nurses at 195 government hospitals and 1,521 private hospitals. In the second phase, 2.5 lakh people including policemen, Asha workers, sanitation workers and teachers will be vaccinated.

In the third phase, those aged above 50 years will be given priority. The officials are hopeful that the vaccine will be made available in the second week of January. The department has a target to vaccinate 53 lakh health workers and others on priory.

