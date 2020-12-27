Fresh from win, BJP looks to strengthen grassroots in Sira

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Sira, which went for the assembly bypolls on November 3, is all set for the Gram Panchayat polls on Sunday and the enthusiasm of the people has not waned. BJP which broke into the Congress-JDS bastion for the first time in the assembly bypoll, is now making all efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Though the GP elections are not fought on party symbol, the saffron party-supported candidates are known to be contesting in almost all the seats. What has given the party confidence is the Hemavathi water flowing into Madaluru big tank as promised by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during the bypoll campaign. Wearing saffron shawls, the candidates have been pitching themselves as the supporters of the newly elected BJP MLA, Dr C M Rajesh Gowda.

“In Madaluru, the MLA has been backing his supporters who had worked for his win in the bypolls. Rajesh Gowda joined BJP, ahead of the Sira bypoll,” said Jyothappa Gowda, local congress leader. “My nephew Shankar who is with the BJP is contesting and we have been supporting him,” he said. BJP’s presence has been felt even in places such as Thimmanahalli Lakkanahalli under Tadakaluru GP on the Andhra Pradesh border.

According to sources, the BJP-supported candidates have been reportedly spending huge money as there are no restrictions on expenditure in GP polls. “Even their rivals are giving them a run for their money as the candidates’ prestige is at stake in their villages,” said Gomaradahalli Manjunath, a local leader.

T Krishnamurthy, former Congress party worker, who had supported Rajesh Gowda in the bypolls, has made his debut in electoral politics.

Boycott

People, led by Raitha Sangha leaders Dhanjaya Aradhya and Dyame Gowda in Gopaladevarahalli GP in Sira taluk and Honnavalli in Tiptur taluk, have decided to boycott the polls over the delay in the implementation of time-bound irrigation projects.