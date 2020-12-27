From prejudice to peanuts

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

KUDLIGI/BALLARI: Fifteen women in Ballari district are living proof that given an opportunity, people can turn their lives around and free themselves from the prejudices of others. Several pieces fell into place to make it happen for the Uramma Devi Independent Women’s Association, which supplies chikki to the district’s anganwadis, but a large chunk of the credit probably goes to Kankeri Venkamma.

Around a decade ago, Venkamma, who is nearing 50, began to question the system that dictated her life. She was dedicated to a god as a young child through the Devadasi system that forbade her to seek employment or marry. Venkamma does not wish to talk about some aspects of her life publicly, but is firm in her conviction that the practice must end. “Our children should not suffer as we did,” she says. A campaigner against the system, she tends to think of all the girls in her village as her own.

“Although the Devadasi culture is against the law, many are pushed into it due to difficulties and beliefs. Even if we want to lead a normal life, it is highly impossible due to the way society treats us. We were happy when the district administration offered us help and ideas to start the chikki unit one-and-a-half years ago,” Venkamma says. Today, they are proud owners of a chikki manufacturing unit and dependent on no one but themselves and each other for their livelihoods or for respect.

Unit founder Kankeri Venkamma;

The group was trained for about two months, and given a loan from the District Mineral Fund to set up the unit -- which currently functions from a member’s house. By fixing the purchase of the chikki for anganwadis, the district administration killed two birds with one stone: It created a market for the women and also ensured a supply of this nutritious snack for children and pregnant women.

Monday through Saturday, they make chikki from 10am to 3pm. Once in two days, the district administration picks up the chikki and delivers it to over 200 anganwadis in the district. Settling in was difficult initially. They had to buy peanuts and jaggery and could only make 5kg a day. “But now, we are all experts in cleaning, mixing, and breaking peanuts and making chikki,” Venkamma says. Each day they make and pack 15kg of chikki and have a weekly turnover of around Rs 20,000.

Once expenses and the monthly instalment towards loan repayment are deducted, each member of the group earns around Rs 7,000 a month. The Association plans on scaling up. “We plan to seek help from the district administration to install machinery which would enable us to make more chikki for children and may be even for the open market,” Venkamma says.

Their success drew the attention of the state government which conferred the prestigious Rajyotsava Award on them. “It was a great feeling, and we were happy to receive it,” Venkamma says. It appears that Venkamma’s convictions have rubbed off on a young woman who is part of the Association. Declining to be named, she says, “It’s a proud feeling for us at the end of the day. We are happy to earn money through our hard work,” says the 22-year-old entrepreneur. It appears Venkamma lit a fire, and its warmth is spreading.

TOUGH LIFE

Official figures show Ballari has about 10,000 women and girls who were dedicated to god. Although Karnataka banned it in 1982, the practice continues, exposing them to a lifetime of economic and sexual exploitation, disrespect and ostracization. As they get older, it becomes more difficult for them to make ends meet; and government pension is paltry.