Karnataka: Five dead, 7 injured as cruiser vehicle collides with NEKRTC bus

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Five labourers travelling in a cruiser vehicle died on the spot when the vehicle collided with a bus at BG Kere village of Molakalmuru taluk of the district on Sunday.

The cruiser which was on its way to Bengaluru from Raichuru hit the NEKRTC bus returning to Lingasaguru. The vehicle was carrying about 22 passengers which is above the fixed limit. The deceased have been identified as Rathnamma and Thimmanna who were husband and wife, Durgappa (16), driver Mahesh. The fifth person is yet to be identified.

Seven persons, who suffered injuries, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, said superintendent of police G Radhika. She also said that the vehicle was travelling on the wrong side.

Further, she said that the three children of Rathnamma and Thimmanna survived with minor scars and are getting treated. The passengers who were travelling in the cruiser were returning after exercising their franchise at the gram panchayat polls in their villages of Devadurga taluk at Raichur. All the dead and travellers of the SUV worked as construction labourers at Bengaluru.

