Kobri Hori goes wrong, bull jumps into lake, drowns

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a tragic incident, a bull, part of Kobri Hori rural sport, drowned in a lake at Sutagatti Village of Haveri district on Sunday. The bull which was being chased by the crowd as part of the sport dashed through a group of bystanders in an attempt to escape and jumped into the lake.

The bull tried to swim away from the lake but failed and gave up. The deceased bull named Balaram was a star attraction in Kobri Hori events.

The incident also raised questions over how the district administration allowed such a large gathering amid a raging pandemic. Hundreds of people had converged to witness the event organised in Sutagatti village. The Kobri Hori event includes decorated bulls dashing through the crowd and people try to catch the bull. The traditional event is played in most parts of Haveri district.

The district police clarified that no permission was sought from the organisers for the large gathering. "Moreover several awareness programmes are being conducted by the administration asking people not to conduct large events. So far no case has been booked. If someone comes forward to lodge a complaint we shall take up the matter," said a police officer.

Kobri Hori event, which is similar to Jallikattu, is not free from accidents. Several people have earlier lost their lives during the event. In January 2018, a person was killed and six were injured from a ravaging bull. Still, Kobri Hori event is considered as crowd pullers where people from surrounding districts too come to watch this rural traditional sport.