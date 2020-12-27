STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kobri Hori goes wrong, bull jumps into lake, drowns

The bull tried to swim away from the lake but failed and gave up. The deceased bull named Balaram was a star attraction in Kobri Hori events. 

Published: 27th December 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kobri Hori

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a tragic incident, a bull, part of Kobri Hori rural sport, drowned in a lake at Sutagatti Village of Haveri district on Sunday. The bull which was being chased by the crowd as part of the sport dashed through a group of bystanders in an attempt to escape and jumped into the lake. 

The bull tried to swim away from the lake but failed and gave up. The deceased bull named Balaram was a star attraction in Kobri Hori events. 

The incident also raised questions over how the district administration allowed such a large gathering amid a raging pandemic. Hundreds of people had converged to witness the event organised in Sutagatti village. The Kobri Hori event includes decorated bulls dashing through the crowd and people try to catch the bull. The traditional event is played in most parts of Haveri district.

The district police clarified that no permission was sought from the organisers for the large gathering. "Moreover several awareness programmes are being conducted by the administration asking people not to conduct large events. So far no case has been booked. If someone comes forward to lodge a complaint we shall take up the matter," said a police officer.

Kobri Hori event, which is similar to Jallikattu, is not free from accidents. Several people have earlier lost their lives during the event. In January 2018, a person was killed and six were injured from a ravaging bull. Still, Kobri Hori event is considered as crowd pullers where people from surrounding districts too come to watch this rural traditional sport. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kobri Hori
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp