New Covid-19 rules to be in place shortly, says Health Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid concerns over whether the new Covid-19 variant has entered the state from the United Kingdom, state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said that new Covid-19 guidelines will be announced soon.

“A detailed discussion is happening with experts and the Union Health Ministry about the new strain and how to contain it. We will have to impose stricter and new Covid 19 guidelines based on the report from the Union ministry and task committee members here in the state,” Dr Sudhakar said. Sources from the health ministry said that as the state is expecting a second wave, it becomes important to also revisit the guidelines and ensure proper care is in place.

Genome sequencing reports to be sent to ICMR

Dr Sudhakar said that 14 UK returnees have so far tested positive and their samples have been sent to NIMHANS for genome sequencing and the reports are awaited. The genetic sequencing test reports, as per the instructions of Prime Minister’s Office, will be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research, which is likely to share the information with the public in a day or two.

“ICMR will collate reports from all states and come up with a report,” he explained. He said that all necessary precautions are being taken at airports. “We have also made arrangements to test people who do not have negative reports on arrival at the airports,” he added.

Ten labs in india for genome sequencing; two in B’luru

Dr Sudhakar said that the Central Government has notified ten designated labs in the country for genetic sequencing and of them, two are in Bengaluru -- NIMHANS and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). “The 14 samples are undergoing genetic sequencing. The second variant of virus in the UK is said to have undergone 17 mutations. The genetic sequencing checks mutations too and it may require 48 hours. The reports will probably come tomorrow, “ he said.

No night curfew, but New Year restrictions to come

The State Government may have withdrawn the night curfew order, but has decided to bring out new guidelines on New Year’s Eve celebrations. Dr K Sudhakar, in a press release, stated that the new guidelines will be released after a meeting with the Home Department on Monday. Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The BBMP commissioner and police commissioner too will come out with detailed guidelines for celebrating New Year’s Eve. We will have to enforce some rules and restrictions for the safety of people.”