Senior IPS officer offers explanation over Nirbhaya funds utilisation in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the ongoing tussle over Rs 619 crore Bengaluru Safe City Project, Hemant Nimbalkar, the Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), on Sunday clarified that he had written to the chief secretary on December 7 informing him that someone had impersonated the home secretary and tried to access the classified information pertaining to the preparation of RFP and details of tenders filed by the state government.

"On certain forums, it has been alleged that Bharat Electronics Limited was wrongly disqualified, but it is far from the truth as the company never participated in the tender process," the top cop explained.

He further stated that the call-I was cancelled on 16th January this year as all the three participants did not meet the conditions for pre-qualification requirements of the tender, even though the matter never reached the technical evaluation.

After verifying the pre-qualification and technical requirements, the tender scrutiny committee on June 20th accepted three bids from M/s. Larsen & Tourbo, Matrix Security and Surveillance Private Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd. The call-II was cancelled because the state governmnent had issued an order to ban all products from China . The order dated for 16th July, 2020 also called for a ban on any and all products that are a part of the procurement process, Nimbalkar said during the press meet.

"The Karnataka government has launched an independent inquiry into the unauthorised means that were used to approach the Project Management Consultant for Safe City Project."

The Call-III of the tender is underway in a transparent manner, he further said.