Shettar, Hebbar toil to protect Karnataka’s industry-friendly image

BENGALURU: When Karnataka, seen as an industry-friendly state, is pitching aggressively for fresh investments, the sudden surge in labour unrest has left the government red-faced. Ministers concerned, however, maintain that they are working hard to find solutions and to boost the confidence of investors.

The first of these protests was at the Bidadi Toyota unit, where the suspension of over 60 employees by the Japanese carmaker, triggered the tools-down strike. Though the government has tried to intervene, the response from the labour unions has been mixed. Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who was busy campaigning for the Gram Panchayat polls in his home district of Yellapura, told TNSE, “1,250 employees have joined back work at the Toyota factory.

I am confident that the second shift will start soon.” For this, more labourers have to return to work. Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, too, said, “I have tried to intervene and resolve issues at the Toyota factory. I have already spoken to the management.” Sources in the industries department said that over 60 employees have been suspended and the Toyota management is not keen to negotiate with them because of their past conduct and indiscipline.

Over 1,000 employees are supporting the suspended labourers, but many of them are willing to return to work, the sources added. Karnataka has been wracked by labour unrest over the last few days in a throwback to the 1970s when such protests and factory lockdowns were common. It started with the Toyota unit, followed by Wistron Corporation, which makes iPhones, and then the Asian Paints factory in Mysuru, where farmers who gave away their lands to the unit are protesting against the company not keeping its promise of providing them jobs.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Saturday that Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said that it initiated disciplinary action against five employees on Thursday due to repeated acts of misconduct and indiscipline. This is in addition to the 60 TKM unionised employees placed under ‘suspension pending enquiry’.On violence at the Wistron factory two weeks ago, Hebbar said, “I will visit their unit soon and then answer questions.”

Sources said that the government is seriously looking at the problems at Wistron, as the company allegedly flouted the labour norms. There is a concern within the government that the Wistron facility should not turn into a Chinese sweatshop, the sources added. Both Shettar and Hebbar are caught between the government, which wants an early solution to labour problems, and the labourers, who expect the resolution in favour of them.

Farmers’ protest against paint unit enters 34th day

Mysuru: Braving the cold, farmers of Immavu have been sitting on an indefinite strike in front of the Asian Paints factory for the 34th day running. “We were assured by the local authorities of a meeting with the district in-charge minister S T Somashekar in a week. It has been two weeks since and there has been no response from the minister.

The same goes for the KIADB authorities as well,” said Sachin, one of the protesters. With no response from the minister and after being snubbed by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, they now plan to lay siege to the factory to pressure the management. “Since the factory authorities are not showing any signs of relenting, we suggested that the KIADB enforce the clause which allows it to issue a notice, warning the company to comply or else have the land lease cancelled,” said Hoskote Basavaraj of Raitha Sangha, who is leading the protest.