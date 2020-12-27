STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Wistron's iPhone factory in Karnataka's Kolar will be operational in 20 days, says Minister

Workers at Wistron's manufacturing plant at Narsapura in Kolar district, had gone on a rampage on December 12 over the alleged delay in payment of salary and overtime wages.

Published: 27th December 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Wistron had initially estimated the damage at Rs 437.7 crore but later backtracked and said the extent of the damage was about Rs 50 crore. (Photo | EPS)

Wistron had initially estimated the damage at Rs 437.7 crore but later backtracked and said the extent of the damage was about Rs 50 crore. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLAR: Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Sunday expressed confidence that Taiwanese contract manufacturer, Wistron Corporation's iPhone manufacturing facility in Kolar would become fully operational and ready for production in the next 20 days.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the officials of Wistron Corp, Hebbar said, "I have spoken to the company officials and they have indicated that in the next 20 days the factory would be operational."

Workers at Wistron's manufacturing plant at Narsapura in Kolar district, had gone on a rampage on December 12 over the alleged delay in payment of salary and overtime wages.

Wistron had initially estimated the damage at Rs 437.7 crore but later backtracked and said the extent of the damage was about Rs 50 crore.

Further, it had informed the Taiwan Stock Exchange in its regulatory filing that the vandalism did not cause a significant impact.

The Minister said he could not get the full details about the incident as the senior officials of the factory were not available.

He said, "We will hold a meeting in Vikas Soudha next week and ascertain the exact cause of the vandalism."

Hebbar reiterated that the industrial policy in the state has been simplified to attract more investment and create more jobs for the locals.

Noting that the government was industrial as well as employee friendly, Hebbar said it will make sure that the worker get their due wages on time.

He underlined that his department was committed to building a good rapport between management and workers.

Blaming the district administration for not reporting the labour department or the public representatives about the incident, the minister said, "The incident would have been averted, had it been brought to our notice.

" He further said that the management has agreed to retain those who were not involved in the vandalism while those who engaged in violence will be removed.

On the ongoing strike at the Toyota Kirloskar manufacturing facility at Bidadi on the city outskirts, the Minister said the factory was shut for 26 days and now the first shift of the unit has begun while the second shift would start in the next 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wistron iphone Shivaram Hebbar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp