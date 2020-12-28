STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM eyes Bengaluru, to contest Palike polls

Though it may not field candidates in all the 198 BBMP wards, it is learnt that the party is looking for workers who have a strong base in certain wards.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Even as BBMP elections are caught in a legal tangle, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, is making ground-level preparations for the local body elections. The party, which is expanding its base across the country, is said to be scouting for candidates for the polls. Though it may not field candidates in all the 198 BBMP wards, it is learnt that the party is looking for workers who have a strong base in certain wards.

AIMIM State General Secretary Latif Khan Pathan said, “We had planned to contest the BBMP elections earlier, but the Siddaramaiah government had stopped us by using various tactics. Despite that, an SDPI candidate, who was earlier with us, won the election. But this time, we are preparing in advance.”

He said that they have created ward-wise committees to strengthen the party at the grassroots. “We prefer workers who have done good work for the people. The committees will identify such candidates and a final decision will be taken by the party leaders. We are also keen on giving tickets to youngsters,” he added. Khan said, “The party will not contest all the seats.

We have a practical approach and know that we cannot be the ruling party as soon as we begin. We will give priority to only those who are eligible and will not field anyone who does not make the mark. We are also holding discussions on bringing out a manifesto this time.” The party has already conducted a recce of North Karnataka and is planning one in the southern parts of the state to strengthen the party.

