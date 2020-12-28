STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates ferry migrants in Karnataka in bid to get votes

On Sunday morning, the bus stands in Badami, Hunagund and Guledagudda were crowded with thousands of migrants.

Published: 28th December 2020

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: On Sunday morning, the bus stands in Badami, Hunagund and Guledagudda were crowded with thousands of migrants. They were undoubtedly returning home, but for a very different reason. They were boarding the buses to go to their villages to cast their precious vote in the Gram Panchayat elections.

With an aim to register victory in the elections, many contestants spent from their own pockets to ferry the migrants from Bengaluru, Mangaluru and cities of Maharashtra and Goa. This shows how the once low-key grassroots elections have today assumed significance.

The candidates also arranged for taxis and cars from the taluk bus stand to ferry the migrants to the villages and then to polling stations. Subash R, 43, a resident of Thimasagara village of Guledagudda and working at a port in Mangaluru, said, “One of the candidates spoke to us and had arranged a luxury air-conditioned bus for about 60 people of the same village, all working Mangaluru.” However, in a few villages in Bagalkot and Hungund taluks, the migrants failed to turn up, affecting the overall voting percentage.
 

