Hampi to get mobile Covid testing vans

Two mobile Covid-19 testing units and a dedicated health team will be established at world heritage site Hampi in Ballari district. 

Published: 28th December 2020 05:14 AM

The Stone Chariot near the Vijay Vittala temple in Hampi

The Stone Chariot near the Vijay Vittala temple in Hampi | Shivashankar Banagar

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Two mobile Covid-19 testing units and a dedicated health team will be established at world heritage site Hampi in Ballari district. The district administration, which was already preparing for the move in anticipation of a second wave of infections, hastened the process in the wake of the new coronavirus variant.

The footfall in Hampi has gone up in the last two months, and about 2,500 tourists have been visiting Hampi everyday, and the slightly higher during the weekends.  The mobile testing units will be stationed at spots where tourist influx is higher. Health workers will conduct Rapid Antigen Tests will take the swab samples if required.

“Ballari is slowly moving towards becoming a Covid-free district, but there are still challenges. As many as 17 people have come to the district from the United Kingdom and one is still untraced. Compared to previous years, the number of foreign visitors is almost nil.

A few families who have been stuck in India due to the pandemic visit the site sometimes. A meeting has been held with the administration officials and two mobile testing vans will be deployed at Hampi,” said a senior health official.

