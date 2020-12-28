STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

I never prevented Kharge from becoming CM: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

Both Eshwarappa and Vishwanath are in BJP now and they can get the ethnographic study done and get it approved from both the State and Centre,” he said.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has lunch at his friend’s house, in Siddaramanahundi, Mysuru, on Sunday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday tried to come out clean, saying he did not prevent senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from becoming the chief minister, and challenged JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to reveal the names of leaders who stopped Kharge in his tracks.

After casting his vote in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections at his village Siddaramanahundi near Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “If Gowda knows who blocked Kharge then he should reveal the name.”
Gowda on Saturday had said that several Congress leaders had prevented Kharge from becoming the chief minister, but refused to name anyone. 

Siddaramaiah, accusing the RSS of conspiring to divide the Kurubas, asked what was the need for a struggle and a movement demanding the Scheduled Tribe tag for the community when the BJP is in power both at the Centre and State. “During my tenure as chief minister, I had recommended an ethnographic study of the Kuruba community. Both Eshwarappa and Vishwanath are in BJP now and they can get the ethnographic study done and get it approved from both the State and Centre,” he said.

After casting his vote, Siddaramaiah spent some time at the residence of his childhood friend Kempeeraiah, where he had lunch along with Congress leaders including Brijesh Kalappa, Mysuru District Congress Committee president Vijay Kumar and others.

Conversing with a young boy, Siddarth, Siddaramaiah asked whether he was studying in Kannada or English medium and the boy replied English. To which Siddaramiah said, “I did my schooling in Kannada medium and became a CM. Those who study English will not become great.” He then went on to give a lecture on Kannada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah JDS Karnataka Kharge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp