I never prevented Kharge from becoming CM: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday tried to come out clean, saying he did not prevent senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from becoming the chief minister, and challenged JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to reveal the names of leaders who stopped Kharge in his tracks.

After casting his vote in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections at his village Siddaramanahundi near Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “If Gowda knows who blocked Kharge then he should reveal the name.”

Gowda on Saturday had said that several Congress leaders had prevented Kharge from becoming the chief minister, but refused to name anyone.

Siddaramaiah, accusing the RSS of conspiring to divide the Kurubas, asked what was the need for a struggle and a movement demanding the Scheduled Tribe tag for the community when the BJP is in power both at the Centre and State. “During my tenure as chief minister, I had recommended an ethnographic study of the Kuruba community. Both Eshwarappa and Vishwanath are in BJP now and they can get the ethnographic study done and get it approved from both the State and Centre,” he said.

After casting his vote, Siddaramaiah spent some time at the residence of his childhood friend Kempeeraiah, where he had lunch along with Congress leaders including Brijesh Kalappa, Mysuru District Congress Committee president Vijay Kumar and others.

Conversing with a young boy, Siddarth, Siddaramaiah asked whether he was studying in Kannada or English medium and the boy replied English. To which Siddaramiah said, “I did my schooling in Kannada medium and became a CM. Those who study English will not become great.” He then went on to give a lecture on Kannada.