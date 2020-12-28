Karnataka Cabinet may take up cow slaughter Bill on December 28

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The state cabinet is expected to take up the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020 for approval on Monday. To ease Bengaluru traffic, the Cabinet ministers may give the nod to the advanced traffic information and management system using the Japanese government grant.

The other agenda on the list includes the approval for a brand new emergency response system which will be set up at a cost of Rs 35 crore, and the premier BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, which has been delayed raising concerns of academicians. The setting up of University of Horticultural Sciences too may come up for discussion.

The cabinet is likely to sanction Rs 150 crore to pump 430 million litres of treated sewage water a day from KR Puram, Medahalli and Kadugodi-Whitefield areas to fill up 38 tanks in Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It is expected to take up the issue of greening Nandi Hills and Kemmangundi to make them more picturesque to boost tourism. The hills will be handed over to the Horticulture Department to grow more trees.

The cabinet may approve tightened laws relating to cash transportation under the Karnataka Private Security Agencies Rules 2020. After many cyber crimes, it is expected to take up and approve setting up of a state-of-the-art cyber-forensic laboratories throughout the state under the smart policing project. The issue of appointment of Chairman of State Medical Supplies Corporation after a series of serious allegations about medical supplies too is likely to come up.

Council adjournment likely to be discussed

The state cabinet is likely to discuss the untimely adjournment of the Legislative Council by Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty that led to ugly scenes on the floor of the House

