STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka excise department to propose salary hike to staffers

I hope that this will happen soon and the Cabinet also approves the recommendations,” he said.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While most of police personnel, who got pay hikes as per the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee are unhappy about the increase only now, the Excise department is all set to propose pay revision on par with the police department. Excise Minister H Nagesh told TNIE that an expert committee will soon be set up.

“It will study the salary structure of our (Excise) staff and also of police personnel. Details of the salaries being given to the excise department staff in neighbouring states will also be considered. Once the report is ready, we will send it to the Pay Commission. I hope that this will happen soon and the Cabinet also approves the recommendations,” he said.

He said that the pay revision for the excise staff will be recommended based on the nature of work being done by the excise and police staff. “The ranks and nature of work between the police and excise department are almost similar. The police work 24 hours a day and even excise staff work round-the-clock.

They (police) gather intelligence and detect crimes and our staff also gather information about people who are involved in manufacturing and selling spurious liquors and conduct raids. The nature of the work is almost the same but there is a disparity in the pay. We won’t ask much, but will recommend for salaries on par with police staff across ranks,” the Minister explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka excise dept H Nagesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp