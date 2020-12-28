Karnataka excise department to propose salary hike to staffers

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : While most of police personnel, who got pay hikes as per the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee are unhappy about the increase only now, the Excise department is all set to propose pay revision on par with the police department. Excise Minister H Nagesh told TNIE that an expert committee will soon be set up.

“It will study the salary structure of our (Excise) staff and also of police personnel. Details of the salaries being given to the excise department staff in neighbouring states will also be considered. Once the report is ready, we will send it to the Pay Commission. I hope that this will happen soon and the Cabinet also approves the recommendations,” he said.

He said that the pay revision for the excise staff will be recommended based on the nature of work being done by the excise and police staff. “The ranks and nature of work between the police and excise department are almost similar. The police work 24 hours a day and even excise staff work round-the-clock.

They (police) gather intelligence and detect crimes and our staff also gather information about people who are involved in manufacturing and selling spurious liquors and conduct raids. The nature of the work is almost the same but there is a disparity in the pay. We won’t ask much, but will recommend for salaries on par with police staff across ranks,” the Minister explained.