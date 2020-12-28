PM’s ‘atmanirbharta’ pitch: Karnataka youths in focus

By Express News Service

MYSURU/UDUPI: It was double delight for Karnataka on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted two instances to highlight the dedication and perseverance of youths in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on Sunday.

The PM, who stressed on ‘Atmanirbharta’ during difficult times, spoke about the work of the Yuva Brigade, a group of youngsters, who took up the task of renovating the dilapidated Lord Veerabhadreshwara temple at Ganjam near Srirangapatna last month during their free time. For those with a can-do approach and a will-do spirit, nothing can be far, he stressed.

For Chandrashekhar and the other young volunteers, it was a weekend as usual with their latest initiative of cleaning the bathing ghats of Kapila river near Mysuru on Sunday. They were surprised when they started getting calls from friends, informing them about the PM making mention of their work.

The youths, who are all employed full-time, have been engaged in renovating and cleaning several temples and Kalyanis (step wells) during their free time. An elated Chandrashekhar said that they did not expect their efforts to be recognised by the PM himself. “Last week, we got several calls from a person seeking details about our work in Ganjam. We never thought it was for this,” he said. The recognition has lifted their spirits and they plan to take up more such initiatives, he said.

Couple elated over PM Modi’s mention

MODI also lauded the work of newlywed couple Anudeep Hegde and Minusha from Byndoor of Udupi district who postponed their honeymoon plans and cleaned up the Someshwara beach over a week in November. The couple managed to collect 800 kg of waste such as plastic bottles, footwear, empty liquor bottles etc, and the local panchayat authorities cleared it later.

Appreciating their efforts, the PM said that while newlyweds usually head for honeymoon destinations, Anudeep and Minusha made their first resolution after marriage to clean the beach. “All of us should question ourselves as to who pollutes beaches, mountains and hills with garbage. We all should conduct cleanliness drives and rid the country of single-use plastic,’’ he said.

Anudeep and Minusha were surprised on Sunday when their friends and relatives called them to say that Modi had mentioned them in his radio programme. The couple said they are inspired by Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and added that the PM identifying their work has brought them much joy. Anudeep, who is into digital marketing, married Minusha, who works for a pharmaceutical company, on November 18.

They decided to clean up Someshwara beach from November 27 and devoted two hours for it. Anudeep had earlier worked as a volunteer with ‘Clean Kundapur Project’, an organisation that has already conducted more than 60 beach cleaning drives on the Kodi- Kundapur beach.