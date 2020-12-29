ED files prosecution plaint against Bineesh Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Bineesh Kodiyeri and his two associates – Mohammed Anoop and Rijesh Ravindran – under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 before the designated court in Bengaluru on December 26.The ED had arrested Bineesh on October 29 under Section 19 (1) of the PMLA after his name had surfaced during the interrogation of drug accused Anoop. Under the PMLA, the law enforcement agency is required to file the prosecution complaint against the accused within 60 days of his arrest. Else, he can be released on natural bail. The 60-day period ends on Tuesday.

On December 14, Bineesh was denied bail in the money-laundering case on the grounds that he may influence witnesses and hamper investigation.According to the ED, Bineesh allegedly has seven to eight bank accounts in Kerala in which unaccounted cash deposits running into crores of rupees have reportedly been deposited by unknown sources in the last four to five years. “He has indulged in transferring/ layering huge proceeds of crime into various bank accounts,” said ED.

“Bineesh had reportedly created some shell companies, in some of which Rijesh and Anoop are shown as partners and directors. Bineesh has funded Anoop’s narcotic drugs business in Bengaluru,” the ED had stated.Anoop’s debit card was reportedly recovered during the ED search at Bineesh’s residence. On October 17, the ED had arrested Anoop under PMLA.

During his custodial interrogation, he had allegedly told ED officials that he “indulged in sale and purchase of narcotic drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh. All his financial dealings were done on the instructions of Bineesh,” the ED had earlier stated.The agency had also claimed gross mismatch between Bineesh’s income tax returns and his actual income in the last few years.