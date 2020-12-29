STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman Dharme Gowda kills self

Dharme Gowda was at the centre of the high drama in the legislative council on December 15, which saw BJP-JD(S) and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU, SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka woke up to a shocking news on Tuesday as deputy chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council S L Dharme Gowda allegedly died by suicide at Gunasagar village between Birur and Kadur at 2 am. 

Sources said that last night, he went out along with his driver and asked his driver to wait near Gunasagar.

As he did not return, the escort, the driver and his family members informed the police. His body was found at the track at 2 am on Tuesday.

SP MH Akshay, MLA CT Ravi and MLC and his brother SL Bhoje Gowda visited the spot.

Dharme Gowda was at the centre of the high drama in the legislative council on December 15, which saw BJP-JD(S) and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other.

Hailing from Sarpanahalli in Sakarapatna limits, he is the son of former JDS MLA Late SR Lashmaiah. He was Bilikallahalli gram panchayat member and president.

He was also a ZP member  from Lingadahalli segment. Later he became an MLA from Birur in 2004, but the Birur assembly constituency was dropped in the reorganisation of constituencies sometime after.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, CM BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, CT Ravi and others have condoled his death while Yediyurappa is arriving in Kadur at 2 pm today.

JDS leaders are likely to arrive in Chikkamagaluru. His body has been brought to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for postmortem.

He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter and a brother SL Bhoje Gowda.

In his death note, it is learnt that he had asked his son to complete the house recently bought in the Kalinganagar CDA Layout.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharme Gowda Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp