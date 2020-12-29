STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Legislative session likely to be held mid-January

Pending Bills to be taken up; Cabinet discusses issue; BJP may stake claim to chairmanship of Legislative Council  

Published: 29th December 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister of Social Welfare B Sriramulu arrive at Vidhana Soudha for a Cabinet meeting, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A legislative session is likely to be held in January, with the Karnataka cabinet discussing the issue on Monday. The session is likely to be convened around mid-January, though the length of the session and the dates have not been officially decided or approved. 

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy told TNIE, “We are considering convening the joint session on January 18 for a few days.’’ While the first day’s session will be the governor’s address, the government is likely to take up pending bills.

If due process is followed, the cabinet approves the dates for convening of legislature, before it goes before the Governor for his assent. There is also a rule that members of the legislature have to be informed about the session being convened, 15 days in advance.

 Madhu Swamy said that the property tax Bill was not passed as an ordinance on Monday as there is a proposal to call for a legislative session. “We will take it up in the next session of the legislature,” he said. 

Among the important issues that the BJP intends to take up are passage of the anti-cow slaughter Bill which is to be promulgated as an ordinance after being defeated in the Upper House, where the JDS declared that it will not support the Bill. If the Bill is returned, Madhu Swamy said they are likely to get pass it in the assembly again and send it to the governor for his assent. 

The other issue the party is likely to take up is staking claim to chairmanship of the Legislative Council where it falls short of numbers, with the JDS agreeing to support them in this. It may be recalled that the last Council session had ended acrimoniously, with the BJP and Congress almost coming to blows over the chairmanship issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
legislative session Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp