Cow Slaughter Bill: Minister says dept to up vigil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Karnataka Cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said his department is geared to strictly implement the new law, as soon as the Governor gives his nod to the ordinance.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chauhan said it has come to his notice that people are selling newborn foreign breed cattle to slaughterhouses. “It is a punishable offence and I request people to give such cattle to goshalas six months after their birth. People should restrain from leaving old and unproductive cattle on the streets. Instead, they should be left in goshalas,” the minister said.

Officials have been asked to keep tight vigil on illegal transport and slaughter of cattle. “We held meetings with members of animal welfare groups in the State, and requested them to pass on information regarding illegal transport or slaughter of cattle to officials of our department and the police.”

He also requested people and organisations to join hands with the government for this cause. “At present, there are 159 goshalas in the State, and the government is giving grants to more than 75 units. We have asked them to increase their capacity to accommodate more cattle, as they cannot refuse to take in new cattle. The government will encourage those who intend to start goshalas. People should understand that it’s not just the responsibility of the government,” he said.