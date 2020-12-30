Gram Panchayat polls: People wager cattle, vehicles on candidates

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : With the conclusion of the Gram Panchayat polls, people have started placing bets on the results in Gadag. While the counting will take place on Wednesday, villagers have already started betting money, jewellery, vehicles and even cattle on their favourite candidates. Those who do not wish to bet money, can wager their vehicles and even livestock.

Interestingly, even middlemen are involved in the process of betting. The middlemen collect money from the villagers who want to place bets and give it to the bookie. As the middlemen get a commission, a lot of villagers have started taking up this temporary job.

“Betting on elections results is common in many parts of Gadag. Villagers take them personally and wager precious items. This time, a few farmers from Ron taluk reportedly placed their tractor in a bet,” said a villager from Gadag taluk.

All these activities are happening behind closed doors and through mobile phones despite strict police vigil. “These bets are happening in secrecy so it is difficult to trace those involved. However, if we come across such incidents, the people involved will face strict legal action,” said a police official.

Gadag Superintendent of Police Yatish N said that so far no such incidents have come to the notice, but there has been a strict vigil in both rural and urban areas to check for betting. “We request villagers to inform the nearest police station in case they come across betting,” he said.