Letters get e-clearance, from red box to destination

Published: 30th December 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post Office staffers have begun the process of eclearance of letters dropped at bright red postboxes across Karnataka. The move not only reassures the public that the process of dispatching their letters has begun, but also helps the postal department keep a tab on its employees’ work. After a successful pilot project, the Karnataka Postal Circle launched the e-clearance project two months ago, without any fanfare. V Tara, Assistant Post Master General (APMG), Business Development of the Circle, told TNIE, “We have covered 2,184 letter boxes of the 7,200-odd boxes in Karnataka, in the eclearance system. Of them, 704 boxes in Bengaluru have been covered.

The initial thrust is on covering major cities. We are extending e-clearance facility and will gradually cover rural areas too.” Explaining the process, Tara said that a bar code is pasted in the inner portion of the door of the delivery box. “After postal staffers collect the letters from a specific delivery box, they scan the code with the help of the Nanyatha software downloaded on their phones.

This will help the department understand that letters have been taken out of the box for delivery,” she said. Public needs to type in the words ‘Nanyatha MIS’ on any search engine, and it takes them to a page which states ‘Nanyatha –Information on Letter Box Clearance’. The State, City and area need to be keyed in to get details on a specific box. The State has 1,600 post offices, with each office having at least one peon to collect mails. “A postal peon does an average of 10 mail boxes a day. Bigger post offices have two or three peons,” she said.

For representational purposes
