Over 1 kg gold seized at Bengaluru airport from Dubai passenger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials on Tuesday seized 1,024 grams of gold from a male passenger bound to the city from Dubai.

The 38-year-old flier, a native of Virajpet in Kodagu district of Karnataka, had concealed the gold in paste form in two plastic covers in his innerwear, said a senior Customs official. The gold is valued at nearly Rs 53 lakh in the market.

The passenger had travelled by FlyDubai airline on flight number FZ 4007 which reached the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.07 pm after a delay of 2 hrs and 30 minutes.

"Based on profiling and his nervous behaviour, we physically frisked him and found the gold. It weighed 2047 grams in gross form and came down to 1024 grams after melting. His travel history indicated he had departed from Kannur airport on November 14. The seized gold has a market value of Rs 52,89,984," the official added.

A case has been registered against him.