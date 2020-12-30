Senior bureaucrat P Ravi Kumar appointed Karnataka Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior most IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Karnataka. He succeeds outgoing CS TM Vijay Bhaskar who will retire from service on December 31.

Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, is known for his integrity and impeccable track record. He is a career bureaucrat and has held many important posts. He has a huge task of steering the State through a looming revenue crisis because of the pandemic and a possible second wave of Covid-19.

Kumar will be the 38th Chief Secretary of the state, official sources said.