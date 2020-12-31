STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CET: State seeks time till January 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of higher education has a written to the AICTE chairman, seeking time till January 15 to admit candidates for all professional courses as one more round of counselling is required to offer vacant seats to these students.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the higher education minister, stated in a press release that students have requested for one more round of counselling to choose the courses that have not been filled. The Karnataka Unaided Private Education Colleges Association (KUPECA) too has demanded that the date for admissions to engineering and architecture courses be extended till January 15 from December 31. 

Some students, who had got engineering seats in the UGCET mop-up round, protested along with their parents on Monday in front of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), demanding thta the seats be withdrawn and fees be repaid.

CET
