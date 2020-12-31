STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congress will win if polls held tomorrow': Siddaramaiah challenges BJP to dissolve Karnataka assembly

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, who had earlier raised questions about the longevity of B S Yediyurappa's tenure as the Chief Minister, maintained the CM's chair was shaky.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday challenged the ruling BJP in Karnataka to dissolve the assembly and face elections, claiming his party will emerge victorious even if they were held tomorrow.

"Yediyurappa is daydreaming, even if assembly elections are held tomorrow, Congress will win, get majority and come back to power," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He was responding to Yediyurappa's assertion that he would complete his term.

"As his chair has started shaking, he is saying such things. To save his seat, he is claiming that 60 per cent BJP candidates have won in Gram Panchayat polls," Siddaramaiah claimed.

The Congress Legislature Party leader claimed, according to his information, Congress candidates have won the maximum number of seats.

Yediyurappa earlier said BJP backed candidates have won in majority of around 3,800 panchayats out of 5,728.

"We are number one, not BJP, as candidates supported by us have won at majority places I'm told. They (BJP) did not have candidates at many places," he said.

Alleging that the administration has collapsed, corruption was rampant and developmental works have come to a stand still under Yediyurappa government, the former Chief Minister said there was no government in the state.

He also hit out at the government over its handling of COVID crisis, especially what he called its 'failure' in controlling the UK variant and said it was 'irresponsible'.

