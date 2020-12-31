STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid safety lessons during 1st hour for schoolkids

Also, teachers have been asked to keep an eye on children’s physical and mental health.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar interacts with students during a visit to a college in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to dedicate the first period of school for Classes 10 and 12 to educate children on the Covid-19 pandemic and the safety norms they need to follow. The department has instructed teachers across the state to ensure that children are given awareness and keep themselves safe by maintaining social distance, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and by washing hands frequently with soap and water.

Also, teachers have been asked to keep an eye on children’s physical and mental health. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “All teachers have to wear face masks at all times and teachers aged over 50 should compulsorily wear face shield.”

On Wednesday, the minister visited several schools and colleges in Bengaluru to inspect the preparedness first hand, as the institutions are set to reopen from January 1, 2021. He asked the teachers to boost the confidence of children to face the board exams and motivate them to score well.

Crucial times for students: Minister

 “This is crucial time for both students, parents and teachers. We need to boost their confidence by motivating them to attend classes,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. 

Meanwhile, Vidyagama for Classes 6 to 9 will begin from January 1. Also, classes via Chandana and YouTube channels will continue and classes which was telecast earlier on the channel will be broadcast again from 4 pm onwards from January 1. The government will decide on reopening of regular schools for other grades after 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp