Covid safety lessons during 1st hour for schoolkids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to dedicate the first period of school for Classes 10 and 12 to educate children on the Covid-19 pandemic and the safety norms they need to follow. The department has instructed teachers across the state to ensure that children are given awareness and keep themselves safe by maintaining social distance, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and by washing hands frequently with soap and water.

Also, teachers have been asked to keep an eye on children’s physical and mental health. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “All teachers have to wear face masks at all times and teachers aged over 50 should compulsorily wear face shield.”

On Wednesday, the minister visited several schools and colleges in Bengaluru to inspect the preparedness first hand, as the institutions are set to reopen from January 1, 2021. He asked the teachers to boost the confidence of children to face the board exams and motivate them to score well.

Crucial times for students: Minister

“This is crucial time for both students, parents and teachers. We need to boost their confidence by motivating them to attend classes,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Vidyagama for Classes 6 to 9 will begin from January 1. Also, classes via Chandana and YouTube channels will continue and classes which was telecast earlier on the channel will be broadcast again from 4 pm onwards from January 1. The government will decide on reopening of regular schools for other grades after 15 days.