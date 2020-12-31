'Healthcare with compassion, commitment our mantra'

By Express News Service

The Covid-19 pandemic is a serious global health threat and Karnataka is no exception. But the way Karnataka tackled the pandemic is what makes it different from others. It was a big challenge during the initial days and the State Government acted on a war-footing to control the pandemic. From merely two Covid testing labs in February, the state went on to scale up the RT-PCR labs to 176 today, conducting more than 1.3 crore tests so far. Before the pandemic struck, we had about 5,000 beds with oxygen and now there are around 30,000.

Though Karnataka is the first state to record a Covid death in the country, we have done exceptionally well in controlling the epidemic so far. An early understanding of the problem and the measures put in place helped Karnataka manage the situation.

Being the tech hub of India, we have effectively utilised technology to tackle Covid. The 5T strategy (Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology) has become a role model for other states. A first-of-its-kind tele ICU in Karnataka has been lauded by the Centre. Thousands of doctors and paramedical staff have been trained online to handle Covid tasks in a short duration. A state-of-the-art digital war room helped us track and trace primary and secondary contacts which was lauded by the World Bank and World Economic Forum.

We are working towards reforming the public healthcare system. The state has 18 government medical colleges, but nine districts have none and they will be set up under the PPP model. We have initiated steps to strengthen and upgrade primary health centres. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of universal healthcare, our PHCs will ensure healthcare for all and function 24x7 with all modern facilities. We are encouraging young doctors to serve in rural areas by significantly increasing pay and allowances.

We are also working on a State Health Registry, which will be a comprehensive repository of public health data aiding evidence-based policymaking. The newly inaugurated Arogya Soudha will facilitate better coordination within the Health Department by bringing 53 offices under one roof.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured the states that the healthcare spend will be increased to 2.5 per cent of the GDP. The Modi government has introduced 90 new government medical colleges in the last five years, surpassing the number of private medical colleges for the first time. Healthcare with compassion and commitment is the State Government’s approach and Karnataka will emerge as a role model for public healthcare in the country under our Chief Minister. -Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education