STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Highs and lows of a viral year

Life after the lockdown buzzed along,  but with habits born out of the pandemic

Published: 31st December 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mission 2022
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched
Mission 2022 in December, to revitalise Bengaluru and set the stage for its future development. The project aims to achieve four broad goals: Clean Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Mobility and
E-services for all citizens. 

Taking school to students
While private school students sat through online classes, rural kids, especially of government schools, were losing out. The government came up with Vidyagama, a localised mode of informal teaching for 49.3 lakh kids in state schools. But, with many children later testing positive, it was shut

Shoots of  green energy
Instead of raising a stink, Bengaluru’s garbage will be turned into something productive. The BBMP signed an MoU with the KPCL to convert 600 tonnes of waste into energy by setting up a plant in Bidadi. In 1.5 years, the Rs 14 crore plant will generate 11.5MW of power

Test of  the times
Despite much public apprehension, exams for SSLC and II PU students were conducted, and the attendance was stunning. Around 98% of 7.85 lakh students wrote the SSLC exam between June 25 and July 3. The last II PU exam was held on June 18, for which 96% of 5.96 lakh students turned up. Both exams were a massive exercise in collaboration between various arms of government.

Training their  sights on home
The world’s largest rail network, which was shut for months, resumed service three months ago, to the relief of millions of people. Around 350 Shramik Special trains took migrant workers back to their home states

MILESTONES

On track to  connect people
Thirty-six years after it was mooted, the Centre approved the Suburban Rail Project on October 7. The Rs 15,767 crore project envisages a track of 148km. Fares are expected to range between Rs 13 and Rs 100, and the project is likely to be completed in six years

Smart Parking for a smart city
After a long wait, BBMP introduced a Smart Parking system on 10 major roads in the city in September: Cunningham Road, MG Road, St Marks Road, Residency Road, Kasturba Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Church Street and Ali Asker Road. BBMP also built multi-storeyed parking lots and partnered with private  firms for the move. 

A melting pot of culture and cuisine
Following the Times Square model, Church Street - now paved with cobble stones - is a true pedestrian and shoppers’ delight. Keeping this in mind, in November the state government announced a weekend ban on traffic on Church Street. The move turned one of the city’s iconic streets into a space where art meets culture and fashion. 

covid in sepia tones

not too cool for school
Loitering in corridors with friends, canteen food, even being scolded by teachers. Thirteen-year-old Hrishat Saad longs for these. On the other hand, his mother misses the early morning rush to wake him up, prepare breakfast, pack lunch and send him off to school. Children miss their peers, fighting and making up. All in all, they miss a virus-free world. 

NEGATIVE IS THE  NEW POSITIVE 
Be positive. This year, the meaning of the phrase changed drastically. With the virus spreading fear, people attached a negative connotation to the word positive. We stopped cuddling up to our grandparents, we hid emotions behind a mask. We kept away from people, wore masks and sanitised hands like there’s no tomorrow, just to test negative. Negative is the new positive

old screening gone, new screening in
A virus masked as a villain, sequels of lockdowns – life in 2020 seemed nothing short of a film. Before, we could count on Friday’s new releases for some hours of blissful respite. With 2021 just around the corner, there’s hope theNew Year will turn out different from the currentone. After all, doesn’t the
best of art come from the worst of times?

Shopping out of a window
It was a barren year for the shopaholic. Markets were barred and bolted, leaving shoppers in dire need of retail therapy. No more long afternoons on Commercial Street, the mecca of the branded, unbranded and the quirky; and its sounds, odours and bargains... Markets are open, but most prefer the sanitised malls and the safety of online shopping. But there is hope in the magic jab

a Year of half-expressions
It has been a year of half-faces and half-expressions. With mask up majority of the time, it seems people have learnt to express themselves with their eyes as the rest of their faces are covered. It is not even a 
year but feels like it was eons ago that we used to have no-holds-barred and no-mask interactions with 
our loved ones and acquaintances. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp