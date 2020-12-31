K-RERA extends project deadlines by three more months

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has extended the deadline for projects registered with it that have a completion date on or after March 15, 2020, by an additional three months, on account of the Covid pandemic. It had earlier extended the deadline by six months in March.

The order was issued on December 18. Express has a copy of the order which states that the move was in accordance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and the rules and regulations under this. The deadline will be different for various building projects and is dependent on their individual deadlines.

K-RERA Secretary K S Lathakumari told TNIE, “Our move follows an advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It has been done keeping in mind the interests of both builders and buyers. There are 3,800 projects registered with us, and this applies only to projects with a completion date or revised completion date on or after March 15 this year,” she added. It would take some time to find out the exact number affected, she said.

“Builders have gone through a tough time due to the lockdown, labour crunch and shortage of raw material. It will help buyers too, as they want their homes, and stalling any project will not help. The extension will serve both sides,” she claimed. The previous extension of six months was implemented with retrospective effect from March 25, following an advisory by the Urban Affairs Ministry on May 13.

However, home buyers from the Bangalore Development Authority as well as private developers are put off by the move. A S Surya Kiran of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) Open Forum pointed out that the idea behind formation of RERA was to safeguard buyers. “The three-month extension is one-sided. How will buyers benefit when we paid the full amount long ago, and are now paying extra due to a change in rate of interest by banks. How come RERA is always extending project deadlines, first by six months and now another three months. RERA is supposed to direct builders to complete the project at the earliest and give possession.”

M S Shankar of the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, billed the move “illegal”. State RERA authorities are supposed to receive orders and direction only from the government of Karnataka and not from the government of India, he said. K-RERA has exceeded its powers beyond the the Act. “As per the Centre’s advisory, further extension of three months was to be exercised by RERA only on a case-to-case basis and not for all, as has been done,” Shankar said.