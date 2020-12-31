New Chief Secy Ravi Kumar has daunting task ahead

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The senior-most IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) P Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary (CS) of Karnataka. He succeeds the outgoing Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar. Kumar belongs to the 1984 IAS batch and is the 38th Chief Secretary of Karnataka. Ravi Kumar is known for his integrity and impeccable track record.

He is a career bureaucrat and has held many important posts in Karnataka, including his previous position as the ACS to the State Government, which is considered as second to the Chief Secretary, as ACS to the Chief Minister and AC S (Power) among other posts.

The new Chief Secretary has a huge task of steering the state through a looming revenue crisis because of the pandemic and a possible second wave of Covid-19. The government is yet to post an ACS, State Government, in place of Kumar. According to sources, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma is likely to be posted in the vacancy.