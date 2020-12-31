STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sec 144 imposed from 6 pm in Mangaluru City ahead of new year celebrations

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.

Published: 31st December 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

New Year Crackers

Representational image of a firecracker (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MANGALURU: In order to curb the further spread of coronavirus infections, section 144 imposed have been imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Mangaluru City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and additional district magistrate of Mangaluru city have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1).

The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

ALSO READ | Night curfew imposed in Delhi, no new year celebrations at public places

Gathering of five or more people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out, the Police Commissioner said in further added in the order.

Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the state government will not allow any New Year celebrations at public places in view of the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru New Year celebrations COVID-19 Coronavirus Karnataka Coronavirus
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp