Stars who fought dark Covid world

BENGALURU: Crisis tends to bring out the worst or best in people. While the Covid-19 outbreak has seen a lot of tragedy, it also brought out the best in many people who did their bit to tackle the pandemic, and also help those in need. The New Indian Express brings you snapshots of immense generosity, kindness, compassion, and dedication to duty among the people of the state:

Vijay Grover, food supply

Cooke Town resident and freelancer Vijay Grover (56) started a ‘doctors’ kitchen’ when he learned that health workers were finding it difficult to get meals. The deans of Victoria Hospital and C V Raman Hospital accepted his offer to supply food. M J Singh of the United Sikhs and his volunteers rose to the challenge of cooking 280 meals for lunch and dinner every day. What started as a 30-day project on June 20 ended up running for 200 days, supplying close to 1.5 lakh meals.

Rahul Francis, mobile testing coordinator with BBMP

Entrepreneur Rahul Francis put his professional life on hold in March and volunteered with the home quarantine squad to help the state respond to the pandemic. He is now in charge of mobile testing in Koramangala. In between answering around 200 phone calls a day, he ensures people comply with the 14-day quarantine, gets people tested if they show symptoms, delivers essentials to quarantined people, organises test camps etc.

Subir Sehgal, home quarantine squad volunteer

After losing his job in May, Yelahanka resident Subir Sehgal (44) volunteered with the BBMP’s home quarantine squad. He went on to become the chief citizen volunteer coordinator, liaising between 90,000 volunteers across the city. There were days when his family was simply unable to reach him.

Dr S G Narayanaswamy, District Surgeon, SNR Government Hospital, Kolar

Each time Dr Narayanaswamy’s phone rang these past few months, he had to rush to hospital. A Covid-negative report was mandatory before admitting pregnant women to hospital for delivery. But that wasn’t always possible. In one case, a woman was in labour and her test results would only be out six hours later. Her radiology report showed the baby was finding it difficult to breathe. Dr Narayanaswamy rushed to the rescue. Donning double PPE suits, he and other doctors performed the surgery and saved the mother and the baby.

Sindhuri, Class 6 student

A student of Mount Rosary English Medium School in Kallianpur, Udupi, Sindhuri inspired many children to make masks. Sindhuri, whose left arm only extends up to her elbow, stitched 15 masks, largely with one hand. The Udupi unit of the Bharat Scouts and Guides then stitched around 1 lakh masks for SSLC students who were to write their exams.

Mohammed Asif, ambulance driver

This 36-year-old ambulance driver has been giving a dignified burial to many who died of Covid in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Hailing from Padubidri in Udupi district, Asif has also rescued more than 10 destitute people.

Nayana, police constable

For the past few months, Nayana (37), a head constable in Mangaluru, has been heading to the district Wenlock Hospital after her shift to gather information about Covid patients and support their families. On routine work-related visits to the hospital, she noticed that many Covid patients needed help, and she offered it to them after a full day’s work.

B H Anilkumar, former BBMP Commissioner

BBMP’s Covid War Room, which digitally coordinated the city’s response to the pandemic, was this IAS officer’s brainchild. Bengaluru was one of the first cities globally to have such a tech-savvy war room that liaised between various arms of government, state agencies, and citizens to formulate a coordinated response to the pandemic.

Helping Hands, NGO

Twenty-three men in Bengaluru formed Helping Hands to help families carry the bodies of loved ones who died from Covid, as people were either unable to, or did not want to attend last rites. Each day at 5.20 am, they get a list of deceased whose last rites are to be performed at Quddus Saheb Eidgah and work until 10 pm, changing PPE suits after each burial. This, at a time when there were reports of people abandoning bodies due to fear. They offer their service free of cost. Their tagline: ‘Making it possible by His grace’.

How Covid ticked

January 23: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru identified for isolation and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases

January 26: First suspected case, a returnee from Wuhan to Bengaluru, kept under observation in RGICD. Later tested negative.

March 3: 50 hospitals - 31 govt, 19 private - designated for isolation and treatment of suspected cases

March 8: Schools in Bengaluru closed indefinitely

March 9: First case in state. A Dell techie (46) who returned to Bengaluru from the USA on March 1.

March 12: 76-year-old man in Kalaburagi became the first person to die of Covid in India

March 13: Home/hospital isolation for international travellers imposed, depending on if they are asymptomatic or symptomatic

March 19: International passengers get home quarantine stamp

March 20: Bars and eateries closed. Only takeaways and liquor purchase allowed

March 22: SSLC exams postponed. 1,700 bed Victoria Hospital dedicated to Covid-19

March 24: National lockdown. Seven government labs approved for Covid testing in Karnataka

March 29: BBMP starts fever clinics

April 6: ICMR approves 10 govt labs for Covid tests in state

April 7: Four private labs get approval for testing

April 10: Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura wards sealed

April 11: Critical Care Support Team formed

May 21: 50 labs - 29 govt and 21 pvt - receive ICMR approval for Covid testing

May 31: SOP for Unlock 1 issued

June 12: Karnataka data from national sero survey results announced

June 20: Government announces Covid Care Centres (CCC) and Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC)

June 23: Allegations of private hospitals turning away Covid patients, leading to death, emerge. Shortage of beds reported. Government orders private hospitals to reserve 50% of beds for government-referred Covid patients.

June 30: A 52-year-old man dies after he was denied admission at 18 hospitals. Govt issues notices to 9 hospitals.

July 1: Allegations of overcharging against hospitals emerge. Unlock 2 guidelines issued

July 14: 1 week lockdown in Karnataka

July 21: State gets first plasma bank

July 28: India’s largest CCC, with 10,000 beds, opens at BIEC, Bengaluru

August 31: Unlock 4 guidelines issued

September 15: Government shuts BIEC CCC

October 1: Unlock 5 guidelines issued

Oct 14: SOPs for film theatres, parks etc to reopen

October 16: Guidelines issued for conducting Assembly bypolls

October 23: State declares vaccines to be given to healthcare workers first

November 4: Karnataka sero-survey results declared: 16.4% of surveyed were infected in the past, found to have IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2

November 17: Govt orders Covid tests for college students and staff, as colleges reopen

November 27: Fines for not wearing mask. Rs 250 in BBMP limits, Rs 100 in rural areas

December 19: Government announces storage capacity for vaccines. Karnataka has 2,870 cold chain points

December 21: Flights from the UK suspended on detection of new Covid variant. Efforts begin to trace UK returnees since September.

December 23: Night curfew imposed by Technical Advisory Committee only to be scrapped the next day. Samples of positive UK passengers sent for genomic sequencing.

December 28: Prohibitory orders issued for New Year celebrations.

December 29: Three of 26 Covid positive UK returnees found to have the UK strain of the virus.

THE HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY ADDITION

10,947 CASES ON OCTOBER 7.

The first Covid-19 case in Karnataka was reported on March 8, 2020. In 306 days till

December 29, 9,17,571 people in the state tested positive.

It took 65 days to reach 1,000 Covid-19 patients in the state, 10 days to reach the 2,000- mark, 8 days to touch 3,000 cases, and 3 days to reach 4,000. It took just two days to jump from 10,000 to the 11,000-mark on June 26. After that, each day over 1,000 cases got added to tally