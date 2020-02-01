Karnataka government to promote ease of doing business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "Job creation is a big challenge that the nation is facing. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) should work closely with the state government to boost MSME sector as it is the real job creator," Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said on Friday.

Addressing a session on “Positioning Karnataka as the Industrial Hub” organised by CII in Bengaluru, he said that the government was committed to promote ease of doing business and the World Bank has included Bengaluru as one of the four cities in that regard. He sought feedback and suggestion from the industry.

Stating that the government will work closely with CII for the upcoming Global Investors Meet to be held from November 3 to 5 2020, Bhaskar said that during their recent visit to Davos for World Economic Forum meeting, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had met representatives of over 40 top firms and many of the have shown keen interest to invest in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education Rajkumar Khatri said that there was a need for educational institutions to tailor their courses in line with the needs of the industry. Currently, many job seekers must be retrained to make them industry ready, he said. Aman Choudhari, Chairman, CII Karnataka said that a strong manufacturing sector was vital for creating employment opportunities.