Mushroom rasam likely to be included in midday meals at Karnataka government schools

BENGALURU: Government schoolchildren will have another reason to come to schools from the next academic year if the state agrees to include mushroom rasam in their midday meal.

MR Dinesh, Chairman of Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) said that they have developed a new variety of ready-to-consume mushroom rasam powder which can be introduced in the midday meal.

"The proposal, which was sent two months ago, is now being considered by the government. A pilot test has been done and samples were also distributed to schools in Hessarghatta. The children found it extremely delicious. For each school, only 10ml of the powder has to be mixed in hot water, which can be served for their midday meal," he said.

He was addressing the media at the announcement of a four-day National Horticulture Fair, which will begin from February 5, at the IIHR campus in Hessarghatta on Friday. Over 50,000 farmers, researchers and industries are expected to participate in the fair.

Speaking at the event, scientists said that they were unaware that the proposal was dropped earlier by the education department over various myths associated with mushroom. Dr Meera Pandey, principal scientist working on mushrooms added that it is an excellent source of protein, vitamin D and minerals.

"Though it has less nutrients when compared to egg, it can still be made a part of the daily or weekly diet of children who do not consume egg. The annual per capita consumption of mushroom per person is just 20 grams. In fact, many software professionals from Bengaluru are now showing interest in mushroom home cultivation and consumption. The most popular and new variety is the pink oyster mushroom," she said.

She said that button mushroom are the most popular in markets which is an influence of the European culture. "There are over 200 varieties which can be consumed and we are working on them. So to replace button mushrooms,oyster mushrooms were promoted. We are also working on domesticating many northeastern indigenous varieties of mushrooms so that they can be commercially grown.. By doing this, we are creating awareness on the consumption and breaking the myth that it is a non-vegetarian food item," she said. The institute has started the production and supply of ready food bags, where mushroom is cultivated in bags with straw and given to consumers, who can grow them in their homes.

JACKFRUIT SEED CHOCOLATE

For the first time, the institute will be partnering with a trainee from Teertahalli to make chocolate from jackfruit seeds, which will be sold at the horticulture fair. Discarded seeds of jackfruit are used to make these special chocolates.

The fair will see farmers from 20 Indian states – including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers and professionals from 24 districts of Karnataka will also be participating. Special KRSTC and BMTC buses will ply to bring people to the fair.