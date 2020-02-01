Where are the jobs: Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: "Six years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a promise of development. He assured to make the country 'paradise' by taking up all possible developmental programmes. This promise has proved to be a hellish ride for the common people," alleged opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Siri Roost Resort at Chikkamagaluru on Friday, he listed down the government’s failures that caused misery to the common man.

"The government says GDP is pegged at 4.5 per cent, whereas, in my opinion it is 2.5 per cent. During Manmohan Singh’s regime, GDP was maintained at 8.9 per cent. Modi promised to generate two crore jobs. Right now, unemployment rate is the highest in the history of independent India. Inflation, changes in import and export policies, troubled manufacturing sectors, downsizing of staff in small and large scale industries and closure of public sector companies paint a grim picture of the financial condition of the country. To hide these failures from plain sight, Modi is using issues like CAA and NRC," he said.

"The Speaker’s warning is undemocratic," Siddaramaiah said when questioned on the warning by the Speaker to suspend members if opposition creates a ruckus during the governor’s address.

"Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty does not have the right to issue a diktat to prohibit opposition members from speaking against the Governor’s speech," he said.

Talking on the same issue, former minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that the Speaker may be from BJP, but regarding the conduct of the House, he has to consult members of the Business Advisory Committee in the House.

Reacting to the recent Jamia shooting incident, Siddaramaiah said that it was not new for Hindu Mahasabha leaders to shoot at the protesting students, as it was them who killed Gandhi. "If people support CAA, they are termed nationalists and patriots. Those who oppose it, are automatically called anti-nationals," he noted.

Ex-MLC Gayatri, leaders Shanthe Gowda, ML Murthy, DCC president Dr Anshumanth, BM Sandeep, MC Shivanada Swamy and Ruben Moses were present at the press meet.

