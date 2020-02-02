Home States Karnataka

2020 Budget: 'Conversion to prepaid power meters is costly', say Karnataka electricity body

While a large number of consumers have not yet been touched upon, the department has been struggling to digitise meters, despite the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission orders issued in 2003.

Published: 02nd February 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision to convert conventional power meters to smart and prepaid ones has come both as a shock and relief to energy department officials. The Centre’s announcement has come at a time when the department has only been able to change the meters of consumers who use a lot of power and government buildings. A large number of consumers have not yet been touched upon. 

"The department has been struggling to digitise meters, despite the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission orders issued in 2003. Now, the prepaid meter system will make it a bigger money-making exercise for the government," an expert said, on condition of anonymity. 

A senior energy department official said, "Setting up smart meters, though is essential as it helps control thefts, is an expensive exercise as each costs anything between Rs 2,500- Rs 3,000. So, while we have been struggling, prepaid meters will be an additional burden." Prepaid meters are like prepaid mobile and TV subscriptions. The biggest challenge is to introduce smart meters for IP sets and farmers, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission Karnataka electricity metre Budget Union Budget Budget 2020 Digital electricity meter
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp