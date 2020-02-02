2020 Budget: 'Conversion to prepaid power meters is costly', say Karnataka electricity body

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision to convert conventional power meters to smart and prepaid ones has come both as a shock and relief to energy department officials. The Centre’s announcement has come at a time when the department has only been able to change the meters of consumers who use a lot of power and government buildings. A large number of consumers have not yet been touched upon.

"The department has been struggling to digitise meters, despite the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission orders issued in 2003. Now, the prepaid meter system will make it a bigger money-making exercise for the government," an expert said, on condition of anonymity.

A senior energy department official said, "Setting up smart meters, though is essential as it helps control thefts, is an expensive exercise as each costs anything between Rs 2,500- Rs 3,000. So, while we have been struggling, prepaid meters will be an additional burden." Prepaid meters are like prepaid mobile and TV subscriptions. The biggest challenge is to introduce smart meters for IP sets and farmers, officials said.