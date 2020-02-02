Home States Karnataka

Budget provides solutions to economic slowdown: DyCM Ashwath Narayan

The DyCM also said the Union government has taken up a much-needed issue - drinking water through piped line.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:30 AM

Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At a time when the country is facing an economic slowdown, the Union Budget has come as a relief by providing solutions to help us come out of this situation, said Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. Calling it a people-centric budget, Ashwath Narayan said it focuses on the overall development in the education, health and agriculture sectors. The budget has emphasized on the slowdown and provided measures. 

Talking about education, the DyCM said a new revolution will happen in the sector. Foreign direct investment in the education sector will bring about positive impact. This apart, the budget has given a good push to startups. Startups are exempted from tax for up to five years, which will help sustain them and double their income. Being the startup capital, youngsters in Karnataka will benefit. 

The DyCM also said the Union government has taken up a much-needed issue - drinking water through piped line. “Piped water will reach all villages. Pushing solar energy initiatives in the agriculture sector will help farmers.”

Speaking about Bengaluru, the DyCM said two major projects - suburban rail and Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) — have been given a big push. “This will help decongest the Central Business District area of Bengaluru. The suburban rail is expected to reduce traffic and help commuters reach their destinations faster. STRR will help in stopping trucks from entering the city, which can instead ply directly on highways.”

TAGS
economic slowdown Ashwath Narayan Karnataka Union Budget 2020 Union budget budget
