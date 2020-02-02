Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa takes break from Cabinet expansion

On Saturday, sources from the CM’s office said Yediyurappa attended a programme to launch tourist taxis at Vidhana Soudha, followed by a meeting with officials.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been busy with cabinet expansion the last few days, took a break on Saturday to hold a meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha, while also attending to other official duties.After returning from Davos, the CM was in Delhi for two days to seek his party’s central leaders’ approval with regard to cabinet expansion, and returned to Bengaluru on Friday night. 

On Saturday, sources from the CM’s office said Yediyurappa attended a programme to launch tourist taxis at Vidhana Soudha, followed by a meeting with officials. Sources said that in Delhi, the CM was given a nod to induct 13 legislators into his cabinet.

“The party high command has approved inducting 13 legislators into the ministry. BJP leaders are aware that more names cannot be added at this stage. Along with ten rebels, BJP leaders Umesh Katti, CP Yogeshwar and Aravind Limbavali are likely to be inducted,” sources said. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be on Monday or Tuesday.

