Major rejig in police department: IPS officers transferred en masse

Harishekaran P, who was in KSRP, has been posted as IGP (Training), replacing Ravi S, who has been transferred to ISD.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the appointment of Praveen Sood as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on Friday, the state government also overhauled the police department and transferred several senior and junior IPS officers. ADGP PS Sandhu, who was Commissioner of Police for Traffic and Road Safety, has been transferred to the Internal Security Division (ISD) replacing CH Pratap Reddy, who has now been posted as ADGP for Communication, Logistics & Modernisation. ADGP (Recruitment) T Suneel Kumar has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while Seemanth Kumar Singh has been posted as IGP, Western Range.

Harishekaran P, who was in KSRP, has been posted as IGP (Training), replacing Ravi S, who has been transferred to ISD. IGP Soumendu Mukherjee, who was in the ISD, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Benglauru West, replacing Umesh Kumar, who has been promoted.Mysuru city has a new police commissioner with the government transferring DIG KT Balakrishna as the DIG (Recruitment) and replacing him with Chandragupta, who was in the prisons department. DIG Pawar Pravin Madhukar, who was in the CID, is posted as IGP (Administration).

SP Anupam Agrawal, who was Director, Security & Vigilance, BMTC, is posted as SP of Vijayapura district, replacing Nikham Prakash Amrit, who has been posted as SP, Intelligence. Hassan SP Ram Niwas Sepat has been transferred to the ACB, while Patil Vinayak Vasantrao has been posted as SP & Director, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Bengaluru, replacing Yatish N, who is now the SP of Gadag district.

G Radhika, who was Assistant IGP in the DGP office, has been posted as SP of Chitradurga district, replacing Arun K, who is now Director, Security & Vigilance, BMTC. Nagesh DL, DCP (Law & Order), Hubballi-Dharwad city is posted as SP, Bidar, replacing T Sreedhara, who is transferred to Intelligence, Bengaluru. R Srinivas Gowda, who was in the ISD, is posted as SP, Hassan.

ACB SP Jinendra Khangavi is now Principal, Police Training School, Channapatna, while DCP (Traffic), Bengaluru East Division, is posted as Assistant IGP (General), DGP office. He is replaced by Narayan, who was in ISD.

