Mangaluru airport bomb case: Suspect remanded to 14 days judicial custody

Rao has been in police custody since January 22 after he surrendered before the police in Bengaluru on January 21 and was later brought here.

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 11:23 AM

Aditya Rao

Aditya Rao surrendered to the police for planting a bomb in Mangaluru airport.

By PTI

MANGALURU: A local court on Saturday remanded Aditya Rao, the suspect in the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) bomb case, to two weeks judicial custody.

Rao was produced before the Sixth Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after the 10-day police custody expired.

Rao has been in police custody since January 22 after he surrendered before the police in Bengaluru on January 21 and was later brought here.

He had allegedly planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the airport on January 20 triggering panic and later made a hoax call to the airport terminal that a bomb had been planted in an IndiGo flight.

During the last ten days, police took the accused to several places in the city and Udupi where he had frequented in the recent past.

He was also taken to the room where he stayed while he was working at a hotel in the city.

