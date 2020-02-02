Home States Karnataka

Union budget 2020 benevolent to Karnataka, say experts

Financial forums say it is in the right direction; Opposition Congress and JDS term it disappointing, say nothing specific for state

Published: 02nd February 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and the JDS spar over announcements made or not made in the Union budget presented on Saturday, experts have termed it as “benevolent” to the state.“As far as Karnaraka is concerned, she (Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman) was quite benevolent by supporting the Metro Rail and the Bengaluru Sub-Urban Rail with an allocation of Rs 18,600 crore for the 148 km project,” said Professor R S Deshpande, Visiting Professor and former Director, Institute for Social and Economic Change. “In addition to it, the Finance Minister promised 100 more airports, some of which may come up in Karnataka.”

Another major thing that will benefit the state is the Finance Minister’s promise that the GST compensation of earlier two years will be transferred to the states. “That will benefit Karnataka as the state has huge sums pending on the compensation,” he added. According to sources, the GST compensation of Rs 6,500 crore is pending for October-November and December-January. Apart from Karnataka, a few other states that are also waiting for the pending GST compensation will benefit from the Centre’s announcement in the budget on Saturday.

Deshpande said the Finance Minister was presenting the budget possibly under great pressure that public opinion was getting created against the government. “She tried to therefore please as many sections of the society as possible that included middle-class, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, women, farmers, industrialists and therefore she had taken a longer time than any Finance Minister to present the budget,” he said.

Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) president C R Janardhan too termed the budget as well-rounded, while president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association R Raju said the budget rightly attempted to deal with a number of things that needed to be addressed in order to push up the growth rate in the economy which was worryingly down to 4.5% in the current year.

Opposition Congress and the JDS leaders have termed the budget as disappointing as there is nothing specific for the state. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said the budget will not help to improve the economy, which is in the doldrums and there is no hope for development.

