Home States Karnataka

Union Budget 2020: Pro-farmer, pro-poor, pro-people, says Yediyurappa

The CM said encouraging production of solar energy and PM-KUSUM, the scheme to energize pumpsets via solar energy, will help more than 20 lakh farmers.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday termed the Union Budget as “pro-people, pro-farmer and pro-poor.”“For the first time, the Union government has discussed agriculture in detail in the budget. This means that the Prime Minister has decided to restore the glory of Indian agriculture system,” the CM said. Yediyurappa said the programmes announced for the agriculture sector complements the PM’s vision to double the income of farmers.

He said providing Rs 2.83 lakh crore to the sector is a major deviation from routine budgetary allocations. Kisan Rail and Kisan Udan will facilitate speedy transportation and export of perishable agriculture products, which, in turn, will boost farmers’ income. Conservation measures in 100 water-stressed districts, which form one-fifth of the country, will help farmers in areas where underground water has almost been exhausted, he said.

The CM said encouraging production of solar energy and PM-KUSUM, the scheme to energize pumpsets via solar energy, will help more than 20 lakh farmers. Providing training in “Desi skills” will boost small and cottage industries under the MSME scheme, he said. 

He thanked the Finance Minister and the Centre for approving the suburban rail project. “This will boost infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru, which has turned into a favourite investment destination for MNCs. This will help us solve traffic congestion in the city,” the CM stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Union budget Union Budget 2020 farmers
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp