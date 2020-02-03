Home States Karnataka

'28 test negative, 54 results awaited’: RGICD on coronavirus situation in Karnataka

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, till Saturday, 37 passengers from corona-affected countries have been identified and are kept under surveillance.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:07 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As on Sunday, 28 of the 82 test samples sent from Karnataka for Coronavirus have come back negative.

The outbreak which first erupted in Wuhan city of China, found its way to India, registering the country’s first such case in Kerala.

“Twenty-eight results of the 82 samples have arrived till now, and all have been tested negative. The remaining results are awaited. These include the 13 who were kept in the isolation ward of our hospital. Nine new patients came to us on Sunday with influenza-like symptoms and throat swab were taken,” said C Nagaraj, director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD).

“With two more testing laboratories set to start soon in our hospital and Victoria Hospital, we will be able to get results within eight hours,” he added.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, till Saturday, 37 passengers from corona-affected countries have been identified and are kept under surveillance; out of them, 33 are under home-isolation, four passengers have left the country and no one is admitted in isolation wards.

“Arogya Sahayavani has reserved two seats for call receiving and redressal. Those who have arrived from the Corona-affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival, irrespective of having or not having symptoms,” the department said in a press release.

The department has advised citizens to wash their hands frequently with soap and cover their noses and mouths while sneezing or coughing.

“Common symptoms include coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing. Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms and maintain at least one metre from any individual. If you have recently travelled to China (within last 14 days) or had possible contact with a coronavirus-affected person, it is advised to stay in home isolation for 14 days after your return, sleep in a separate room, limit contact with people, wear a mask and report to the nearest medical facility,” said health department officials.

TAGS
Coronavirus Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases
