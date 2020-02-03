BJP trying to alter the Constitution: Siddaramaiah hits out at saffron party over CAA, NRC, NPR

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah expressed full faith in the judiciary in striking down the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Presiding over a seminar in Mysuru organised by the Congress on the three Union government proposals, he said that the government has no power to frame such laws, which are against the basic character and spirit of the Constitution.

Referring to the Supreme Court ruling that neither the Parliament nor the government have the power to change the basic character of the Constitution, he charged that the BJP government indirectly wants to change the Constitution, as many of the apex court’s rulings are against it.

He questioned the necessity to implement the CAA when there are many other burning issues at hand such as unemployment, fall in GDP, inflation, etc.

The Congress leader accused the government of provoking Muslims and creating law and order issues to polarise Hindu voters.

Alleging that those glorifying Nathuram Godse are the ones who have brought in the CAA, Siddaramaiah criticised authorities for failing to arrest those involved in the attacks in Delhi, especially the one at JNU.

“The party will take up an stand in educating the masses on violations of Constitutional rights. BJP’s Organising Secretary B L Santhosh has misled the people on CAA, but the Congress doesn’t want people to carried away by misinformation,” he said.

Disputing the BJP claim that the Congress is opposing giving citizenship to Dalits, Siddaramaiah said that the saffron party should talk about the multiple instances of attacks and atrocities towards the community since the BJP came to power.

He said he feared that the BJP wants to snatch the voting rights of people by denying them citizenship.