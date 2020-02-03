Home States Karnataka

Nagaraj, Vishwanath pin hope on Yediyurappa; trust his word on Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Nagaraj, a cabinet minister in the Kumaraswamy cabinet, was one of the last few MLAs to leave the coalition government in mid-July.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Congress minister MTB Nagaraj is a bitter man, but hasn’t given up hope of making it to the Yediyurappa cabinet.

On Sunday, he made a last-ditch pitch for his cause and visited Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.  

“The CM spoke to me for 38 minutes, he assured me that he will give me some position to work and serve the people. I don’t know what he has in mind, he did not specify, but I trust Yediyurappa, he will do as he says,’’ Nagaraj told TNIE, but added, “I never expected such a situation.’’

It is a strange situation for Nagaraj and Adagur H Vishwanath, who crossed over to the BJP from the Congress-JDS coalition but lost the bypolls.

Nagaraj, a cabinet minister in the Kumaraswamy cabinet, was one of the last few MLAs to leave the coalition government in mid-July.

He was seen literally running into the special aircraft bound for Mumbai in mid-July, at the peak of Operation Lotus.

ALSO READ | 'Ready to sweep BJP office': Kumathalli on edge after missing Karnataka Cabinet berth

Asked if he had expected to land in a no-win situation, he said he had never imagined it.

“Today, people call and tell me that they are unhappy that I lost, they say they regret not voting for me.”

He said it was Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and former CM HD Kumaraswamy who ensured his defeat in the bypoll.

“They are angry that my exit led to the collapse of the government. Even Shivakumar supported my opponent, and they split my community votes,” he said bitterly.

ALSO READ | Yediyurappa will take care of all who brought BJP to power in Karnataka: Somanna

The other big loser, Vishwanath, did not make an effort to meet Yediyurappa but did point out that when DyCM Laxman Savadi, who lost his assembly seat, and possibly CP Yogeshwar, another loser, can be accommodated, the CM will have to keep his word.

“The sky will not fall if I am denied a ministerial berth,” said Vishwanath, adding that he had managed to boost the BJP vote share in his constituency Hunsur, from a few thousand to over 53,000.

“We have been cleansed of the stain of disqualification, and it is up to the CM to keep his word,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTB Nagaraj BS Yediyurappa Operation Lotus BJP congress jds Adagur H Vishwanath
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp