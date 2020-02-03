Villagers, tourists surprised as elephant enters tank near Hoysala temple and plays with water

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Villagers and tourists were panic-struck as they saw an elephant entered a Tank adjacent to the historic Hoysala temple in Halebid town on Monday morning.

Police had a tough time to control the people who thronged near the Tank to watch the elephant which was playing with water.

According to the forest officials, the elephant separated from the herd of six elephants from Chickmagaluru forest area is often sighted in parts of Belur taluk. The elephant has entered the human habitat in search of food and water. The forest department has deployed enough staff to control the elephant and will drive it into a nearby forest, one of the forest officials said.

Villagers said that the elephant has destroyed coconut palms and the standing crops Ragi, paddy, Jawar Banana and arecanut over twenty acres in different parts of Belur taluk since post one week. Yogishappa a farmer of Sanenahalli of Belur taluk alleged that the successive governments have failed to combat elephant menace. The elected representatives allegedly are giving bogus promises in this regard.