Coronavirus outbreak: Long queue at RGICD irks patients

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those coming to get themselves screened for novel coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), complained that they had to wait for longer hours. “I have been waiting for three hours to submit my swab sample for testing. I travelled to Shangai in China 10 days ago. Though I do not have any symptom, I came to the hospital as a preventive measure,” said a patient at the corona ward.

“There is lack of coordination here. The toll free number in Kerala was more helpful and they asked me us to go visit a health centre in a private vehicle,” said another patient. Another visitor who returned to India after a trip to Vietnam and Macau, cancelled his flight to Shanghai, where he works, and decided to get himself checked.

“I have been waiting for around two hours. There was no information on the doctor’s availability. Even though I have no symptoms, I might just contract the virus from the infected, just by sitting at the Corona ward for so long,” he said.

There were others who had come to the hospital for testing with Influenza-like symptoms. The visitors stated that they had a tough time finding N95 masks at pharmacies as stock was clearing fast. They had to settle for Rs 10 surgical masks, which are not as effective.

C Nagaraja, director of RGICD, said, “Protection exposure kits including glasses, gloves, masks and gowns are to be used by the lab technicians or nurses who are taking the samples from patients. They are to be changed after every use, so we conduct the sampling in batches, wherein the staffers take swabs from five patients and then dispose their kit.”

‘Not everyone needs mask’

While masks are fast clearing from the pharmacy stocks, the director of RGICD said that the N95 mask was in fact not necessary for everyone. He said it was necessary for two categories of people — those who travel to Wuhan and return to India with symptoms or no symptoms.

“Swab tests are also being taken from people who travel to other places in China, apart from Wuhan, and return with symptoms. They are kept in house isolation and given masks. It is not necessary for others to wear the mask,” said Nagaraja.

No scare in Karnataka: Ravi

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said that only one person from Karnataka went to China in the recent past, so there is no fear of coronavirus here. He said,” There was only one person from Mysuru who came in the first batch from China and he was tested negative. Discussions will be held with tour operators to know if any tourists are there. If anyone from Karnataka has travelled to China, the department should be informed immediately.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that they are fully geared to face any emergency regarding coronavirus. “BBMP hospitals and health centres will be open 24/7 to attend to any medical emergency and there is no need for people to panic,” he said.

K’taka districts on high alert

After three cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala, the Department of Health and Family Welfare have put its border districts — Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar and Mysuru on high alert. As of Monday, 51 people corona-affected countries have come to Karnataka and 46 are under home isolation; four passengers have left the country, one is admitted in an isolation ward of a hospital.

Chinese passport holders won’t be allowed on intl flights: DGCA

On account of coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday instructed all airlines operating international flights to and from India not to carry passengers having a Chinese passport with e-visa stamping on them or foreign nationals who have resided in China. The order will be effective 2.30am on Tuesday (Feb 4) and 21.00 hrs GMT. Those who have a pressing need to visit India can contact the respective Embassy of India or the Indian consulates as well as the Indian Visa application centres, the release said.